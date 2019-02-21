STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested a Bridgeport man for an attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Stratford.
Police say Zachary Hobbs, 61, attempted to rob the CITGO Gas Station located at 605 Success Avenue on February 16th.
According to police, Hobbs displayed what appeared to be a handgun and fled the gas station when the clerk refused to give him any money.
Hobbs has been charged with attempted robbery first degree and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Hobbs is scheduled to appear in court on February 28th. He was held on a $200,000 dollar bond.
