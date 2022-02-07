(WFSB) - With a new legislative session starting Wednesday, some police departments are calling for stricter penalties for juvenile crimes.
Juvenile crimes happened in two Connecticut towns over the weekend.
A group of teens smashed multiple car windows and shot at a homeowner.
Now two police departments are investigating.
Police showed Eyewitness News surveillance footage as teens are caught on camera making a final stop at the Wolcott Inn and Suites.
The driver backs into the parking lot of the motel. A few teens get out of what is believed to be a stolen car, but the stop isn’t for long.
“They were trying to break into this car. You can see them get out with a hammer. I don’t think they actually did it because the car next to it, the car alarm went off,” said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.
Once that car alarm went off, “They all, jumped into the car and went down to Bristol,” Stephens said.
In Bristol, police say the teens were trying to steal a catalytic converter.
The homeowner noticed what was going on. He cam out to confront the kids but one of them pulled out a gun and shot at the man.
The homeowner wasn’t hit and is expected to be ok.
Before this, the juveniles visited some Wolcott neighborhoods where they smashed six car windows and stole what they could.
They entered a total of 14 vehicles.
Inside one of those cars was a gun and ammunition inside a backpack.
Stephens believes the gun could be the same one used to shoot at the Bristol man.
“Some of them didn’t have anything in the car. There wasn’t anything valuable. That’s how bold these people are. They smash it out, go into glove boxes, go under the seat,” Stephens said.
With a legislative session starting back up again this week, he hopes penalties will be changed.
“The danger is there. I just wish something would be done. We do our part in the police department in making arrests. They have to follow through in the courts and the legislators,” said Stephens.
In the majority of these crimes, the juveniles have an extensive criminal history. Police say a slap on the wrist isn’t good for the community.
“We are talking about dangerous, habitual juveniles that have guns. This is happening. Something needs to be done and hopefully they’ll be doing it this time around,” Stephens said.
Make sure your car is locked and to not leave valuables inside.
If you see a crime happening, call police. Don’t approach the criminals.
