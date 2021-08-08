HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looking into what sparked a fire at a multi-family home over the weekend.
The fire broke out around 11:40 Saturday night on Park Terrace in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood.
Investigators say they found the front porch on fire and worked quickly to extinguish the flames.
No one was injured. The building has been vacant for an unknown amount of time.
The Fire Marshal has not declared the fire suspicious at this time. However, Hartford Police were called in to assist with the investigation.
It is unclear what started the fire.
