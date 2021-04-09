PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A shelter-in-place order in Plymouth was lifted Friday night following a domestic violence incident.
Police said an ongoing investigation prompted the order just after 8:30 p.m.
The investigation was happening at a home on Prospect Street Extension.
The order was lifted a few hours later.
No injuries were reported.
Police haven't said if any arrests have been made.
