Plymouth Investigation

Part of Prospect Street Extension in Plymouth is blocked due to an active investigation.

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A shelter-in-place order in Plymouth was lifted Friday night following a domestic violence incident.

Police said an ongoing investigation prompted the order just after 8:30 p.m.

The investigation was happening at a home on Prospect Street Extension.

The order was lifted a few hours later.

No injuries were reported.

Police haven't said if any arrests have been made.

