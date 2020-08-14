WATERBURY (WFSB) - Tonight, a Waterbury motel is under fire as people protest for it to shutdown.
Police tell eyewitness news the frustration stems from a sexual assault allegation now under investigation.
Waterbury police say the Big Apple Motel has been on its radar for criminal activity.
At one point, officers formed a line to protect it after protestors vandalized it.
People say they’re trying to get justice for the alleged sexual assault victim.
Our cameras captured the heated moment between protestors and the Waterbury Police chief.
Protestors said they feel the department failed to find a missing young woman — despite a silver alert being issued.
While missing, the alleged victim’s mother claims her daughter was sexually assaulted at the motel.
The protest reached a boiling point when people smashed the windows, tore down the sign and stole from vending machines.
The scene forced police to shutdown West Main Street for hours.
"It’s a lot of people angry actually about what happened to this young lady," Ada Matos of Waterbury said.
"Often times, the public has to wait for a police response and that becomes aggravating and frustrating," Chief Fernando Spagnolo said. "I think there were some hiccups in the beginning of this. We’ll get to the bottom of it. We’ll certainly look into on our end."
As for the vandalism, police say they arrested two people.
At one point, officers were hit with broken glass — one with a rock — and they had to be checked out, but we’re told they’re expected to be okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.