WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police were called to the Walmart on Wolcott Street late Wednesday afternoon for the report of a large fight.
Investigators said the fight happened between customers, and someone reportedly threatened to “go get a gun.”
They said there were no shots fired.
It is unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.
