WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Waterford police were called to CVS on Thursday afternoon where 10 people from New York showed up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Waterford police chief said the people who showed up at CVS were over the age of 70, and somehow had made appointments at that location to receive a vaccine.
CVS, however, denied them, saying they did not meet criteria set by the state.
The group had come to Waterford from Long Island, police said.
Waterford police responded to the location to keep the peace, not to make any arrests.
To receive a vaccine in Connecticut, you must meet the requirements of the vaccine rollout phases, and you must either live or work in the state of Connecticut.
For more information on receiving a vaccine in Connecticut, click here.
I do not understand how people can be so selfish as to come from NY to take vaccine that is allocated for CT residents, unbelievable I also thought you had to be over 75 not 70 to get vaccine for COVID. Please go back to NY and wait your turn. My wife and I both have compromising medical conditions and are still waiting like everyone else.
