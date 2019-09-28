NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police Captain Anthony Duff was honored for his work intervening in a deadly shooting in the city on Saturday afternoon.
The New Haven Bereavement Care Center recognized Captain Duff for his response in a shooting that resulted in one person dead and himself injured.
Captain stood tall and proud while honored by the organization for his police work in a Dixwell neighborhood.
“Last month in August, I was the victim of gun violence myself while intervening in a shooting which left a man dead,” said Capt. Duff.
On August 12th, Duff was off-duty when he observed a shooting in action near Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street. He exited his car to pursue the shooter before being shot.
Police said 46-year-old Troy Clark died from his injuries. Tourniquets applied to Duff from responding officers saved the Captain’s life.
“I'm proud and I'm humbled,” said Duff.
Police are investigating leads in the shooting to identify and bring the suspect to justice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.