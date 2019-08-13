NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven police captain is out of surgery and in a recovery room after he was shot on Monday night.
Capt. Anthony Duff was in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when he interrupted a shooting, police said.
He was not on duty at the time and not in uniform, according to New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.
Reyes said Duff witnessed a person get shot and killed. That person's identity has not been released.
The suspect then turned the gun on Duff.
Duff called for backup and said he had been struck by gunfire.
According to officials, Duff suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is "lucky to be alive."
Police said he is expected to be ok.
Officials asked neighbors in the area where the shooting occurred to stay in their homes while the investigation continued.
The person that police are searching for in connection with the shooting is described as a black man with long braids, a goatee, muscular build and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.
He was last seen on foot fleeing from the area.
Police said three tactical teams are searching backyards with a fourth on standby.
Anyone with information is asked to call 203-946-6316.
