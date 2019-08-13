NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A search for a murder suspect continues in New Haven hours after police said he killed a man and injured a police captain.

Capt. Anthony Duff was in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Monday when he came upon a shooting, police said.

On Tuesday, a number of streets, including Dixwell Avenue, remained blocked off for most of the day.

When Duff came upon the shooting Monday night, he was not on duty and not in uniform, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said.

Reyes said when Duff responded he witnessed a person get shot and killed. That victim's identity has not been released.

That's when the suspect then turned the gun on Capt. Duff.

“Yesterday we lost a young man from this community to violence right on our street. He was murdered by someone and that someone almost murdered a police officer as well," Reyes said.

Duff is then heard on police radio transmissions calling for backup and saying he had been shot.

According to officials, Duff suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is "lucky to be alive."

Police said he is expected to be okay. Tuesday morning, he was reported to be out of surgery and in a recovery room.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Reyes said the focus is on finding the suspect and bringing him to justice.

"We will find you... and we will bring you to justice. You will not turn your gun against a police officer who is just trying to make sure that he affirms the oath that he's made to this community," Reyes said.

The person who police are searching for in connection with the shooting is described as a black man with long braids, a goatee, muscular build and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

He was last seen on foot fleeing from the area.

A person of interest was located in West Haven, but no further details were released.

Back in New Haven on Tuesday, police said tactical teams searched backyards in an effort to find clues.

SWAT members were also being seen scouring various neighborhoods.

State police said they are also involved in the investigation, and released a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Following the shooting in New Haven on Monday night, the New Haven Police Department and the New Haven State’s Attorney called on Connecticut State Police to assist in the investigation," they said. "State Police is currently assisting on several levels as we work to determine what transpired during the late night incident.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Mayor Toni Harp issued a statement saying “Captain Duff is a police officer and a gentleman – his off-duty decision last night to intervene when he happened upon a random, violent altercation speaks to his nonstop commitment to police work and his personal valor. I know I share with all New Haven residents a sincere desire for his continuing and thorough recovery; I know I share with all residents profound gratitude for his dedicated and longstanding service to the city.”

Captain Duff has been with the department for 24 years and studied at Yale University.

Troopers around the state have been posting to social media, wishing Duff a speedy recovery. They also extended condolences to the victim's family.

Other police departments also expressed their support.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-946-6316.