WFSB- A woman was killed on I-84 following a car accident near Exit 39.
A car was driving in the left lane when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and hit another car on the driver’s side.
The sideswiped car hit the metal beam guide rail and continued through to the grass median.
The car finally stopped in the grass median while the first driver stopped on the shoulder.
According to police, members of the first car refused medical treatment and reported no pain.
In the car that was hit, the driver had minor injuries and was sent to the hospital for evaluation according to police. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where she later died.
Police say the first car was driven away from the scene and only had functional damage.
The car that was hit was towed away due to the damage from the accident police say.
This accident is under investigation. Police are asking witnesses to contact John Wilson in Troop H, at (860) 534-1098 or at john@wilson.ct.gov. Police are also asking if anyone with a dashcam was there at the time of the accident, to also reach out to TFC Wilson.
