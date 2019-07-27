NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person has been arrested following a fatal hit and run crash Friday night.
According to police a 55-year-old woman from East Haven was arrested and charged with felony evading responsibility. Her bond was set at $200,000.
Police said they will release her name and photo at a later date.
The crash killed an 18-year-old male and left a 15-year old male in critical condition.
Officials said officers and emergency medical responders arrived on scene on the Tomilson Bridge and found a car's front bumper, a scooter, and two scooter riders lying in the road.
Police say around 10:26 p.m. Friday a vehicle struck a scooter on the Tomlinson Bridge on Forbes Avenue between East Street and Stiles Street. The scooter had two riders.
The vehicle then fled the scene after hitting the riders, said police.
Police say witnesses told police dispatch the location of the suspect vehicle as it traveled towards Townsend Avenue. Officers then located the vehicle and the operator in the area of Parker Place.
The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. A section of Forbes Avenue was closed overnight for investigation but has since reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
