Stamford Police have formally charged Alonso Perez-Mateo with murder after a man was stabbed to death in May.
Thirty-year-old Perez-Mateo, from Stamford, is being held on a $1,000,000 bond for allegedly killing 55-year-old Enrique Gutama, also from Stamford.
Police found Gutama on Frederick Street unconscious and bleeding on May 22. They say that Gutama was stabbed after a dispute over a “love triangle.” Gutama was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Stamford Hospital.
Perez-Mateo had been held since the incident on unrelated criminal charges. He is scheduled to appear in court August 22.
