COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- A police chase ended on Route 44 in Coventry Thursday afternoon, shutting the road down.
Connecticut State Police said Route 44 is closed between the Bolton town line and Route 31.
The Dept. of Transportation reported a a one-vehicle crash in the area.
State police said the driver of the car involved in the chase was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Traffic delays in the area are to be expected.
