BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A police chase that started in New Haven ended with a crash in Branford on Tuesday afternoon.
The chase ended on West Main Street in Branford near exit 53 off I-95, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Dept. of Transportation said the exit 53 off ramp was closed but it has since reopened.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
It is unclear what sparked the chase in New Haven.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.