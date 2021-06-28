WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The senior center in Wolcott was closed on Monday as a result of vandalism, according to police.
While the unidentified teenage suspects were caught after crashing a stolen vehicle, police said they were released by a judge.
Wolcott police said Monday morning that the two suspects broke into the building on Nichols Road overnight.
The result was smashed computers, broken doors and stolen cash.
“They destroyed the senior center," said chief Edward Stephens, Wolcott police.
“We’re in tough shape here," said Mayor Thomas Dunn.
Police said the center was renovated and recently reopened after being closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. It planned to open as a cooling center for Monday's extreme heat.
However, workers arrived Monday morning to find it trashed.
Stephens said the suspects got in by smashing a window around 3 a.m.
“They made a pizza. They ransacked the kitchen. They ransacked the storage room where the food is. They went into the office, into the library and they just destroyed it," he said.
He also said they turned on the stove burners, but didn't light them. However, the room filled with gas.
An insurance adjuster was called.
After the vandalism at the senior center, police said the teens went to a nearby neighborhood and stole a car from a driveway. They then crashed into two nearby cars before pulling into a parking lot.
When officers pulled into that lot, police said the suspects tried to drive away.
“They see the car cruiser coming into the lot, they hit the gas, they go flying out [and] they smash right into a telephone pole," Stephens said.
The car was totaled. The teens were not hurt.
Police said they face several charges, including burglary, arson, operating without a license and evading police.
An order of detention was denied by a judge, so the suspects were released until their next court appearance.
“There were a couple officers here that were shaken up because they know these kids will be out walking the street again tomorrow," Dunn said.
Both the mayor and the chief called on the state to change juvenile laws.
“Nothing's going to get done because of the juvenile laws in the State of Connecticut, which they have to be reformed," Stephens said. "Something has to be done. Something.”
Employees told Channel 3 on Monday morning that the center could be closed for weeks.
(2) comments
Betcha it was rich, young, white males !
this is what you get with no discipline at home
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.