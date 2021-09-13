MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) -- As police continue to investigate the abduction case in Marlborough, police officers are offering some tips on things you can do to improve your all-around safety.
During the day, park close to the store you’re going to visit. At night, park in well-lit areas and lock the doors.
“Living smart. Have your keys out, have a plan to get to your car. Know your surroundings, but if something just doesn’t feel right, trust your gut and go back into that store,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.
He said we have to trust our senses.
Look around when pulling into a shopping lot, checking if there is anything or anyone that seems out of the ordinary.
Lock your car when you leave it. Look around when you return.
Once you store your purchase, get in and lock the door.
“If you don’t feel safe, hit that button on your key ring that sets off the panic alarm, or get to a safe spot as soon as you can,” Spera added.
(1) comment
CCW permit . Get one.
