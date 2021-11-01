(WFSB) -- No matter where you live, odds are you are dealing with increased crime in your community.
This week, Eyewitness News is examining how police departments across Connecticut are dealing with the same problem, in several different ways.
Police department all over Connecticut are waging a new war, as quality of life crimes are surging.
Investigators are fighting back with every tool they have, mixing tried-and-true, old school police tactics with new technology.
“If there’s technology that will allow you to enhance that, I think it’s incumbent upon any police department to employ that,” said Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis.
However, officers on the street said some things need to change, and fast, because the stakes are high, and lives are on the line.
“Something does need to change,” said Watertown Police Chief Joshua Bernegger.
Channel 3 wanted to understand what police are going through, so it went straight to the source and surveyed police chiefs from all over the state, representing departments of every size.
“The results are very interesting,” said Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour.
Ridenhour is also president of the Connecticut Police Chief’s Association.
“I thought it was a great idea that they survey went out,” he added.
The first questions were direct, asking how supportive Connecticut lawmakers are of local law enforcement, and a whopping 66 percent responded ‘not supportive.’
Chief Ridenhour said he wasn’t surprised.
“What they have to understand is perception is reality,” Ridenhour said.
Bernegger said he agrees. He’s a relatively new chief, appointed this year, and he believes the recent police accountability law made rank and file officers feel targeted.
“The men and women who actually have the boots in the ground out there in these difficult situations really feel uncertain in their jobs as to whether they’re going to be backed by the law or not,” Bernegger said.
Channel 3 also asked what the solution is to find qualified recruits. Thirty-three percent said stronger laws, 24 percent selected better community engagement, and 24 percent responded better pay.
Bottom line, there are a bunch of issues.
“There’s no question, recruitment is tough right now. It’s a very, very tough climate for recruitment,” Ridenhour said.
“It’s hard to blame people for not wanting to go into police work now,” Bernegger said.
Channel 3 also wanted a glimpse of the bigger picture, so we asked Connecticut chiefs ‘what do you believe are the solutions for a stronger police department in the future?’ The answers were split, with 30 percent said more community support, 29 percent chose increased staffing, and 24 percent selected more funding.
“It certainly says that. All three are very important, and you know, we have police chiefs across the state saying all three of these are very important,” Bernegger said.
Both Chief Bernegger and Chief Ridenhour are optimistic that things will get better soon.
This week, Channel 3 has a team of reporters digging deeper into what police departments across Connecticut are doing you keep you safe. We’ll look at cutting edge technology and new ways police are connecting with the community.
