(WFSB) – Eastwood Road in Mansfield is shut down after person was struck by a car earlier tonight.
Police say the accident happened around 5:08 this evening on Route 275 South Eagleville Road in the area of Eastwood Road. EMS responded to the scene on reports of serious injuries.
The victim of this accident was transported to the hospital via Mansfield EMS.
The road is still currently closed due to an ongoing investigation from officials.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
#BREAKINGEastwood Road in Mansfield is shut down after person was struck by a car earlier tonight. Story: https://t.co/kXY0mw3KZH@WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/VyLdegEVQd— Shawnte Passmore (@ShawntePassmore) November 30, 2021
Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to get updates on this story.
