HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police Departments in Connecticut are taking part in a nationwide campaign to collect vape products and prescriptions today as part of "National Drug Take Back Day".
All state police barracks and most local police departments will be collecting vaping devices and drugs on Saturday.
For a full list of Drug Take Back locations, click here.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join Connecticut State Police for a news conference Friday afternoon in which they'll urge owners of vape products and e-cigarettes to turn them in to collection boxes across the state.
Blumenthal said that as vaping-related illnesses and deaths rise across the country, the Drug Enforcement Agency will allow for vape pens and other devices to be collected, but only after their batteries are removed from them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of this week that 1,604 lung injury cases have been associated with e-cigarette products in 49 states. In Connecticut, there have been 34 cases and one death that were linked to vaping, according to the state's Department of Public Health.
National Drug Take Back Day provides an opportunity for people to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by dropping off unused prescription medicines, organizers said.
Blumenthal said all state police barracks, resident trooper stations and most municipal police stations have collection boxes available to residents.
