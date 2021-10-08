Police combat reckless ATV riders

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Reckless ATV riders have been a nuisance on the road.
For many drivers in Waterbury, and across the state, just the mention of ATVs on the road immediately causes a headache.
“They don’t have helmets. They’re doing wheelies, they’re scaring really old people. I’m not old, but old people get nervous and it’s a shame,” said Russ Harrigan.
These reckless riders often take up multiple lanes in the road or cause some damage.
Back in July, a couple riders took a joyride in the then newly renovated library park.
Lieutenant Robert Davis with the Waterbury Police Department said state law only allows them to pursue these criminals in violent crimes.
What helps them get these drivers, is the fact they're often riding on uninsured and unregistered ATVs.
"They're issued a summons, in most cases we take the dirt bike, or the ATV and it's held onto by the police department until the court makes the final decision on the case," said Davis.
Davis said it's important they keep in touch with all neighboring agencies about these riders, because often in one ride, they're going through multiple municipalities.
Sometimes causing issues in each one.
Davis said, "it's a frustrating problem throughout the city, throughout the country as you can see in Baltimore, in D.C., places like that. So, it's important we share information so that we're bringing awareness to it. we're getting these individuals off the road, as well as protecting the citizens."
The Waterbury police department has a dedicated email and phone number just for tips related to ATV riders in the city.
You can reach them at 203-573-6662 or atvtips@waterburyct.org.
