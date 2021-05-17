SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police conducted a search warrant at the home of a missing mother from South Windsor.

Police said they searched the home of Jessica Edwards on May 14.

They also searched three vehicles in order to obtain evidence that might help them understand what happened to Edwards.

"The area surrounding her residence was also searched with the use of Connecticut State Police K9s," police said on Monday morning. "We will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to use all the resources at our disposal to help and find Jessica."

Edwards was last seen one week ago.

In the days since her disappearance, loved ones and law enforcement have been searching for the 30-year-old.

Over the weekend family, friends and law enforcement searched extensively for Edwards in an area near her home.

Police called her disappearance suspicious.

May 17 marked day seven in the search for her.

According to police, She was last seen getting into an unknown car the morning of May 10.

The Manchester Community College student missed a clinical class at Hartford Hospital that morning, police said.

Loved ones reported her missing later that evening.

Since then, family, friends and volunteers have been extensively searching and handing out flyers and posters.

Search continues for missing South Windsor mom SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The search for a missing South Windsor woman continues.

Over the weekend, law enforcement canvassed the Cinnamon Springs Condominiums where Edwards lives with her new husband and 7-month old baby.

Police said they are not ruling out foul play.

Investigators have been using K9s and an aerial support team as they try to track the missing mother down.

South Windsor woman reported missing by family The search continues for a woman from South Windsor who has been reported missing by her family.

Police said Edwards’ phone is off and she left her car at home.

South Windsor police said Edwards’ friends and family have been cooperative with the investigation.

Police have emphasized they need the help of the community in order to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to give South Windsor police a call.