NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Drivers are being warned by police to be extra vigilant on the roads as the city prepares for the upcoming start of school.
Norwalk police said they began conducting "zero tolerance" motor vehicle enforcement throughout the city.
The enforcement period started on Monday and is expected to last about two weeks.
Police said officers fanned out to conduct speed checks.
"Drivers are reminded to be observant of the increased pedestrian traffic when school starts on Aug. 27," police said. "Additionally drivers should obey the directions of the school crossing guards that will be posted throughout the city."
Norwalk police also provided the number for their tip line. It's 203-854-3111.
Tips can also be submitted through the department's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.