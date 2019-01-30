VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Dive teams recovered a body while they were searching a lake in Vernon Tuesday morning.
They confirmed on Wednesday morning that it was 43-year-old Nashawn Harvey.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Foul play is not suspected.
Dive teams were out searching Tankerhoosen Lake around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The search was prompted by a missing persons case.
According to police, Harvey, 43, was reported missing on Sunday.
Police said they were searching the lake as a precaution.
Harvey was last seen walking in the area of Phoenix Street and Maple Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
They described him as being about 5'10" tall, bald and having a brown goatee.
He was wearing a red hoodie, black Dickies pants, black sneakers and a black knit hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
