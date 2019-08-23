MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The search for a missing mother from Meriden continued on Friday.
Perrie Mason, 31, disappeared on Saturday but was reported missing on Monday, according to police.
Her fiance, Jason Watson, was charged with assault earlier this week, but so far has not been named a suspect in her disappearance.
Two police sources told Channel 3 that the search of a textiles business and surrounding woods on Brookside Road in Waterbury this week was connected to the case.
Human remains were found, but have not yet been identified, investigators said.
Police in Meriden spent a good deal of Thursday afternoon and night going through the backyard and a vehicle parked in front of the home Mason and Watson shared.
Late Thursday night, police impounded the vehicle. Channel 3 recorded exclusive video.
Neighbors continue to be hopeful that Mason will be found safe.
Her Two children are in the care of the Department of Children and Families.
Mason's sister is attempting to gain custody.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.