GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Nearly one year later, police are still searching for a woman who went missing after going out on a boat in the middle of the night.
Sofia McKenna and Spencer Mugford were reported missing on May 27 last year.
A photo of the two was seen on the social media app SnapChat around 2 a.m. that Sunday.
The Coast Guard said the SnapChat photo showed Mugford and McKenna on a boat near New London Ledge Lighthouse.
Officials later said the two went out on a mini sailboat off the coast of Avery Point in Groton.
Mugford’s body was found on June 8, but McKenna is still reported missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CT State Police at 860-848-6566.
