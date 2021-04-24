WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate after a vehicle went into a lake Friday night.
Waterbury Police Sgt. Robert Davis says a 2016 Chevy Malibu was traveling down Ohio Street when it crossed onto Lakeview Road before going into Belleview Lake.
A dive team was called in and did not locate any occupants inside, confirming earlier statements made by witnesses.
Crews from the Bantam Fire Company said that other vehicles and even boats were believed to have also been found at the bottom of Belleview Lake while they were conducting their search.
Police did make contact with the owner of the Malibu who says the vehicle had not been stolen.
