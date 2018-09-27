BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile escaped from a Bridgeport detention center on Wednesday evening, according to Bridgeport Police.
The juvenile jumped a fence at the detention center on Housatonic Avenue.
As of 10:30 p.m. police had not caught the minor.
According to a source, the juvenile has been involved in car thefts.
AFSCME Local 749 represents the juvenile detention center officers and other employees in the state judicial branch.
They released a statement on the escape saying, “For two years we have been sounding the warning that the state’s two juvenile detention centers are seriously under-staffed,” said Local 749 President Charles DellaRocco. “There are simply not enough detention officers, leading to staff injuries and an absurd amount of mandated overtime. Conditions at the facility have become increasingly volatile, both for the detention officers we represent and for the client population we are supposed to serve. The time is past due for the Judicial Branch to take action and for the legislature to provide the funds needed to improve safety and security at the detention centers.
“We’re doing our best to provide a safe and constructive environment for juvenile residents,” said Local 749 Vice President, Ron Nelson, a juvenile detention officer at Bridgeport. “But lack of staffing and work-related injuries are taking a toll on our morale and harming the mission of juvenile detention.”
No additional details were released.
