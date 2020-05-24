DERBY, CT (WFSB) - State Police have released new information as they continue to search for a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Willington.
According to CT State Police Trooper Christine Jeltema, troopers responded to a home on Turnpike Road in the town of Willington early Sunday morning.
It was later determined that the suspect, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, held the homeowner against his will and made off with the owner's truck, supplies, and firearms.
The homeowner was not injured and refused treatment at the scene.
The vehicle was located by Derby Police near Osbornedale State Park around 6:45 a.m., forcing officials to shut down the state park temporarily.
Derby Police said that they had responded to the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Cullens Hill Road early Sunday morning to investigate a minor, single vehicle accident.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown at this time.
Jeltema stated that Manfredonia had an acquaintance on Roosevelt Drive in the town of Derby.
State Police located a deceased male party when they went to investigate the Roosevelt Drive home.
State police say Manfredonia killed Nicholas Eisele, 23.
The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.
Roosevelt Drive by Cedric Avenue was closed off for about an hour as officials investigated.
State Police say that Manfredonia may be armed with a pistol and long guns and is believed to also have food rations with him.
The 23-year-old Manfredonia is described as a 6'3" white male, with disheveled, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 240 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying some type of bag.
Manfredonia is believed to be operating a black, 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with CT plates AU78524.
State police say the vehicle has been found in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border.
Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect, police said.
The Jetta has a bumper sticker on the driver's side that says 'Sandy Hook Tribute Victim #26'.
Surrounding states have been notified.
It is unclear if Manfredonia is alone or not.
Seymour Police say that authorities were searching for the suspect on foot in the area of Great Hill Road and Roosevelt Drive (Rt. 43) earlier this morning.
Manfredonia was reportedly seen on Tomlinson Road around 9:00 a.m.
Officials with the Newtown Police Department confirm that the suspect does have ties to Newtown.
If you see Manfredonia, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
(2) comments
Our town is in shock and very upset for those killed and their families. Our hearts go out to all impacted by this man. There was no notification to residents that this person was in the area and to stay home. We would not have known this happened if not for friends telling us. There should be some type of notification call. Posting on Facebook is not notifying people as not everyone is a Facebook user. We got an alert from one news station that took us to a news story that said officials did not feel there was a threat to the community. The man spend the night in the woods near many residents and then broke into one man's home not all that far from us. I hope there won't ever be anything like this that happens again but there should be a system in place to notify residents to be careful and not go out.
https://www.ctalert.gov/ctalert/site/default.asp
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.