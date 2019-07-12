NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are continuing to look for information regarding an 8-year-old shot.
The boy was shot on June 28 just before 11:30 p.m. on Thompson Street.
On Friday, police released a picture of a car, which is of interest to the New Haven Police Department.
Police believe it is possibly an early 2000s Honda Accord or Acura TL.
Investigators believe the shooting was connected to a shooting that occurred at a large house party in Hamden, which took place earlier in the evening on June 28.
Anyone with information about the car is asked to call New Haven police. Calls can remain anonymous.
