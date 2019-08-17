GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- City of Groton Police are investigating after a body was found in the Thames River on Saturday.
According to police, officers were able to recover the body with the assistance of the City of Groton Fire Department.
Police said there was no identification with the partially decomposed body, which is an Asian male. DNA swabs were taken to assist in the identification process.
There were no signs of trauma and police are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Groton Detective Division at 860-445-2451.
