Police crack down on unauthorized motorcycle event

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police cracked down after thousands of bikers flooded the streets of New Haven for an event that was supposed to be canceled.
Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez stated, “We also made an arrest for inciting a riot and breach of peace of the organizer of the event.”
Earlier this week, Elm City leaders warned people to not travel to the East Coastin event.
The Mayor sent a reverse 911 call on Sept. 24. “We expect a disturbance to normal traffic around Long Wharf and the Annex neighborhoods in New Haven.”
Biker enthusiasts came out in droves from in and out of the state.
Cam Campbell, from Massachusetts, said, “I’m here to watch all these sickos do donuts on Harleys.”
Manny Zingarleo from Fairfield said, “I would say if someone was to call this nuisance, that it would be quite disgraceful.”
The city said it’s been a nuisance in previous years and organizers couldn’t secure permits when talk deals fell through with the city.
Still, the new haven police planned by assigning 150 officers for the day, working with neighboring town and organizers.
The event crossed a line when a stunt show erupted on Waterfront street.
Dominguez said, “However, when we try to do this year and they promised that nothing was going to happen and then they disregard me standing on the street with them and having a stunt show anyway, why does that want the city to work with them?”
Police shut down the event at 6 p.m., but people still lingered.
Around 9:30, our cameras captured a police line outfitted with riot gear as bikers hovered in a parking lot.
Eventually, the crowd thinned out, but stragglers remained.
The city is claiming success, saying less people showed up this year and it coordinated well with several agencies.
But at this hour, there are still people doing stunts as police look on behind the hotel.
We’re learning more arrests could follow a police review.
