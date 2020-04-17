MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – The Tolland State’s Attorney Office has released police dash camera footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Manchester.
Police responded to a home on Oak Street on April 3 after the Department of Corrections Parole Fugitive Unit attempted to issue a warrant to a suspect.
The suspect was later identified as Jose Soto.
Police said Soto allegedly made a reference to a shooting if anyone came near him and he barricaded himself inside the basement of the home.
After a short time, police were able to convince Soto to come out of the home and that’s when police said the shooting occurred.
Soto died from his injuries.
On Friday, police dash camera video of the incident was released by the State's Attorney's Office. See the full video here.
The Tolland State’s Attorney Office said four members of the CREST team fired their weapons, resulting in the injuries that led to Soto’s death.
“Although the investigation is in its preliminary stages, it has yielded important information that, despite valiant efforts by an experienced negotiator from CREST, Mr. Soto manifested an intent to emerge from the residence in a manner which rejected the negotiator’s advice to surrender peacefully,” Tolland State’s Attorney Office said.
State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky was assigned to determine if the use of force resulting in Soto’s death was justified.
