AVON, CT (WFSB) – A CREC school employee in Avon is on leave and under a DCF and police investigation.
The investigation began after another teacher reported the way students were being disciplined.
According to parents, the school sent them a vague email and they want to know the extent of how the students were treated.
A Reggio Magnet School of the Arts teacher is under investigation after the way they allegedly disciplined students.
These allegations could be criminal as Avon Police confirm they are also involved.
“What’s more disappointing is how the school is handling it,” said Alicia Janowski, a parent.
Janowksi said she’s concerned because she was just notified of the investigation on Tuesday.
“Current class that this was involved with, parents were notified, but not classes from previous years have been notified. And these are small children, under first grade,” Janowski said.
Janowski also said the email sent by the school didn’t share much information.
“It’s extremely vague and starts off with, ‘hope your summer is going well.’ Well, none of us is having a good summer until we have all the facts,” Janowski said.
The school sent parents an email that said in part, “The purpose of this email is to inform you that an allegation was received regarding a Reggio staff member. Authorities were immediately notified, and the staff member was place on an administrative leave pending the investigation.”
“They sent an email less than 24 hours when we saw it on the news and that’s not ok. I need more information, I need to know if something happened to my child,” Janowski said.
Parents said it’s because of the way several students were disciplined, like excessive use of force and putting students under the educator’s desk and squeezing them between the educator’s thighs.
The Capital Region Education Council told Channel 3 one staff member is under DCF investigation.
The school became involved after parents said another teacher reported it to school officials towards the end of the year.
“I’m also concerned that the [teacher’s assistant] waited the whole school year to notify the school. She’s a mandated reported and if a mandated reported waited, then they failed at training,” Janowski said.
Under Connecticut law, DCF says they cannot provide any information.
Police are investigating, but can’t comment further.
