(WFSB) – Local police departments are warning pet owners of leaving pets in the car in the heat.
Branford Police Department said this week, officers have responded to several calls of dogs in cars in the heat.
The department wants to educate the public on how quickly it can become dangerous to leave a dog in the car during the heat.
On Tuesday, the Branford Police Department did an experiment in K9 Arrow’s car while he was playing inside.
The temperature outside the car was 61 degrees and it was overcast. The temperature inside the car was 74.5 degrees. Within 10 minutes, the temperature inside the car rose to 87.1 degrees, which is almost 30 degrees hotter than it was outside.
Anyone who leaves an animal inside a parked car in hot weather in Connecticut could be charged with animal cruelty.
