BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The Law Enforcement Torch Run is being held across parts of the state this week.
The run is held in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics.
In Connecticut, it began on Wednesday and ends on Friday. Cities and towns throughout the state have different parts of the run, carrying the “Flame of Hope,” which is ultimately carried into the opening ceremonies.
The city of Bristol’s police department ran its leg of the run on Thursday, starting at the Wolcott town line and running to Farmington via Route 6.
The torch run also went through several other towns on Thursday, including Southington, New Britain, and West Hartford.
Opening ceremonies kick off on Friday, June 18.
For more information about the Torch Run and the Special Olympics, click here.
