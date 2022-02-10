HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gov. Lamont said in his State of the State address that he wants to double the number of State and municipal officers, though many police departments across Connecticut have been struggling to find applicants.
The Connecticut Police Chief’s Association said their biggest challenge is the training.
Though new officers have been hired, there is a significant wait to have them trained.
City leaders in Waterbury and New Haven said that recent recruitment efforts have gotten fewer applicants than past years.
"Many of us are shorthanded right now and we’re actively recruiting for officers. We do want our officers to reflect the community they serve. We’re hoping that some of that money will help produce dividends in the form of new officers- people who are eager to get into this profession," said Groton Police Chief Louis J Fusaro.
Lamont’s public safety proposal includes millions of dollars to hire and train more officers.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said they have 30 people in the academy, and they are hoping for another class this year.
"In comparison to 10 years ago, the number of applicants was significantly lower and I think that’s just an environment in general."
Elicker said he’s optimistic they will find another group this year. The city implemented walking beats, bicycle beats, and a shooting task force in 2021.
