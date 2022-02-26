Update: Connecticut State Police say the issue with 911 resolved on Saturday.
Original story:
(WFSB) - Area police departments continue to experience issues with 911 services.
Departments, including Waterbury and Greenwich, say that the unspecified issue is impacting the way 911 calls are routed and are asking for the public's patience.
The issue appears to be impacting departments across the state.
Residents are being asked to call their local police department's routine line if they have an emergency.
Further details regarding the technical issue weren't immediately available.
Russian cyber attacks? Seems 911 would not be the most protected system...
