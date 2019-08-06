NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Several police departments in Connecticut are hosting celebrations for "National Night Out” on Tuesday.
It's typically held once a year, so families can come out for a fun night with the police department.
There are free attractions and fun activities to enjoy.
Some of the towns taking part are Waterbury, Hartford, Newington, New London, Waterbury, and Meriden.
In Newington, the event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the lower police department parking lot.
In Meriden, the National Night Out will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Hubbard Park.
In New London, the event is being held from 5-7:30 p.m. at Ocean Beach Park.
Hamden police will celebrates National Night Out at Villano Park on Mill Rock Road from 4-8 p.m.
Waterbury will host its National Night Out event on Grand Street in front of City Hall from 5-9 p.m.
Hartford will be hosting events throughout the city, including the Bennett Building in the upper Albany neighborhood, Nahum Drive, the Boys & Girls Club on Sigourney Street, the Wilson Gray YMCA on Albany Avenue, Catholic Charities on Vine Street, and the Parker Memorial Center on Main Street.
For more information on National Night Out, click here.
