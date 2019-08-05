NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Several police departments in Connecticut are planning celebrations for "National Night Out” on Tuesday.
It's typically held once a year, so families can come out for a fun night with the police department.
There are free attractions and fun activities to enjoy.
Some of the towns taking part are Newington, New London, Waterbury, and Meriden.
In Newington, the event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the lower police department parking lot.
In Meriden, the National Night Out will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Hubbard Park.
In New London, the event is being held from 5-7:30 p.m. at Ocean Beach Park.
For more information on National Night Out, click here.
