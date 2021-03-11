(WFSB) - Police departments around the state are reporting issues with 911 calls.
Bristol, Cromwell, Rocky Hill, North Branford and Branford police said they were not receiving 911 calls from Verizon wireless callers.
"This is affecting calls to our landline and 911," Cromwell police said. "According to Verizon, there is a circuit out and they are working on it."
"Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to restore service as quickly as possible," Rocky Hill police posted. "It is unknown how widespread this problem with Verizon service is or it is impacting other jurisdictions. The issue appears to be only with Verizon customers at this time. Until this issue is resolved, we have established two phone numbers that can be used for emergencies and routine calls to the [Rocky Hill Police Department]."
Branford police told residents to text 911 if they need assistance.
There's no word on what caused the circuit to go out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.