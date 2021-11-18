(WFSB) -- As a part of the police accountability bill, every municipal police department in the state was required to submit an evaluation by February.
The evaluation asked departments to determine if working with social workers is feasible.
The answers varied, but a majority of the departments say “no,” it’s not possible to work with social workers.
In response to the nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd in 2020, many activists demanded social workers replace, or work with, police officers, especially during mental distress calls.
“We don’t need someone with a gun and arrest power with our loved one facing mental health crises,” said Lorenzo Boyd, of the University of New Haven.
The state’s police accountability asked each municipal police department to “complete an evaluation of the feasibility and potential impact of the use of social workers by the department for the purpose of remotely responding to calls for assistance, responding in person to such calls or accompanying a police officer on calls.”
In response, 24 departments value the idea, 16 said they’ll consider it if they can receive more resources and do more research, and 41 said no, citing safety, lack of money, and lack of 24/7 coverage.
“My concern is you’re going to have competing sense of what’s going to happen next and then the police officer and social worker may even be at odds,” said Amber Kelly, associate professor of social work at Quinnipiac University.
Kelly works with several community groups in New Haven. She said a collaboration could be tricky.
“What I have heard from community members is that as soon as you show up with police, you are the police. It doesn’t matter whether you have a uniform on or not,” Kelly said.
The Connecticut Chapter of The National Association of Social Workers agrees that there could be some obstacles, but recommends all police departments have access to social workers.
It also recommends more state funding for those employees and for mental health resources.
A majority of police departments requested the same in their evaluations.
“We don’t want the police to be all things to all people. We want the police to actually be the police, so if we can get city mayors, managers, and councils to reallocate resources to mental health, that kind of frees up police,” said Boyd, a community policing expert.
Boyd said working with trained clinicians could make a major difference.
“They’ll be able to diagnose what’s actually going on and be able to de-escalate a lot differently than the police can,” Boyd said.
Police departments suggested several collaboration models in their evaluations.
They included embedding social workers in the department, contracting community organizations, and creating multi-town crisis response teams to pool resources.
“Not only is it feasible, but it’s crucial that we do this. We need to move forward with this,” Boyd said.
Twelve municipalities have not submitted an evaluation.
In New Milford, the police department works with a community care coordinator to respond to certain calls for service.
“Part of my responsibilities are to go to the scene and support the police whenever we have a call for anyone considered vulnerable,” said Community Care Coordinator Justin Cullmer.
Cullmer works for the New Milford Police Department.
He has a background in criminal justice and crisis intervention.
He’s also worked at a local hospital’s emergency department, helping high-risk patients seeking emergency care.
Now, Cullmer works with residents experiencing domestic violence, homelessness, addiction, food insecurity, and other issues.
When he dispatches to a scene, he communicates with the officer on scene and assesses the person’s immediate needs.
“It could be anything. Helping with unemployment, setting up counseling appointment, food bank, calling 211 to get them into a shelter,” he explained.
But he doesn’t stop there.
“If someone doesn’t have transportation to get to that first appointment for counseling or whatever, I will meet them at their residence and say ‘hey we’ll go together’,” he said.
It’s a model the New Milford Police Department is hoping other municipalities adopt, working with community care coordinators who can connect vulnerable people to resources and providers.
When departments across the state were evaluated after the police accountability bill was adopted, New Milford had already been working with Cullmer for a year at that point.
“I know that there are many problems we can’t arrest our way out of, and I saw the need to truly help people,” said New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto.
He said his goal is to make the community safer, connect to residents, and instill trust.
“If we tell somebody we’re going to get you a home, we’re going to get you a safe place, we’re going to get you addiction services, we do it,” Cerruto said.
Cerruto and Cullmer say they want to provide people with opportunities to move forward, instead of simply arresting.
“Sometimes people just give up on people that are vulnerable, people that are suffering from either addiction or homelessness or even mental illness. I think that I’ve seen a lot of success by giving those people an opportunity to move forward,” Cullmer said.
