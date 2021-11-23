WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The holiday shopping season is here.
Many shoppers will be out in full force trying to complete their shopping lists after Thanksgiving, but with the increase in shoplifting cases, one Connecticut city is pulling out all the stops and adding high visibility patrols.
While police dogs are common, what about police horses?
In Waterbury on Tuesday, Robert and Sherlock were strolling through Brass Mill Commons.
The Brass City is the only city in Connecticut that has mounted horse patrols.
Along with the horse patrols, additional police officers are being added to shopping areas, including Brass Mill Center.
“There will be officers assigned to the mall, working not only on Black Friday, but throughout the holiday season to assist with traffic and security there,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.
It’s also to give shoppers a sense of comfort.
Nationwide, there has been in an increase in shoplifting.
The most recent was at a California Nordstrom where 80 people armed with crow bars wearing ski masks stormed the high-end store just before closing time and stole merchandise.
Cars lined the block.
“That’s ridiculous. People are videotaping and not calling 911. What’s wrong with that picture? I don’t get it. I don’t get it,” said Beverly Davis, of Wolcott.
Closer to home, in Wallingford recently, large flat screen TVs were stolen.
People were recording on their cell phones as the suspects loaded them into a minivan.
In Oxford, several people filled multiple shopping carts with laundry detergent and paper towels.
“Shame on them. Shame on them because you know what? I don’t care how broke you are, how desperate you are, you don’t steal,” said Michelle Damico, of Waterbury.
Police are urging shoppers to be safe when they’re at stores too.
Police want to remind you to: Lock your car and take your keys with you.
If you have a key fob, take that too and leave any valuables in the trunk or in an area that isn’t visible.
Police also say where you park is key.
“Make sure you park in a lit area if one is available. Our mall has a great parking garage. It’s well lit. It’s attached to the mall and keep you out of the weather if there’s inclement,” Spagnolo said.
Police say pay attention to your surroundings.
“If you run into a situation where suspicious activity is going on, maybe retreat back to the store for a moment. Get a hold of manager, security, police officer,” Spagnolo added.
Also, call 911.
Another tip -- If you’re making multiple trips to your car to drop off bags of gifts, relocate your car to a different area so you’re not a target for thieves who might be watching.
