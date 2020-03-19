VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Answering the call is what first responders do, but coronavirus concerns have police departments across the state taking safety measures.
Officers put their lives on the line daily, but when it comes to COVID-19, no police department wants to take a change.
“We’re really taking a look, a hard look, at ways that we can continue to deliver services to the public but in a different way,” said Vernon Police Lt. William Meier.
Changes went into effect last week, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control about practicing social distancing.
“One of the more visible changes that we made is encouraging more of our officers to take reports over the phone. So, if we can avoid having a face to face meeting with a person, we’re doing that whenever possible,” Meier said.
It’s a practice seen at several departments like in Westport and East Hartford.
However, officers everywhere are still ready to take emergency calls and handle crimes in progress.
The trend is crucial, as exposures to the virus are real.
In New York City, WCBS reports an officer tested positive with more than two dozen others ill from the same precinct.
Hoping to avoid the same fate, Vernon police said it is performing brief health screenings, including checking temperatures.
They will also screen people who are coming into the department.
In fact, many departments are asking people to call ahead of time before showing up.
And if you do call police, be prepared to answer screening questions.
