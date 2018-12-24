OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A shelter in place order has been lifted after Police detonated a suspicious package in Old Saybrook this afternoon.
According to Police, residents who live on Drummers Trail and Overlook Drive were asked to shelter in place while a suspicious package was investigated.
FBI, U.S. Postal Inspectors, State Police Bomb Squad, and Major Crime Squad assisted with the investigation.
Yellow tape was put up in a wooded area in a neighborhood that is nearby the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 9.
Police said the area is safe and residents can now return to their homes.
