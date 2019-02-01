EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation into a dog’s death in East Haven led police to dig up its body.
The owner said the dog died from old age, but police wanted to make sure it wasn’t from being left outside in the cold.
The owner, Nicholas Tushaj, denies that the dog died from being out in the cold, but an autopsy will determine what actually happened.
The investigation unfolded at a home on Estelle Road in East Haven on Thursday.
“There was some sort of heavy metal truck that came, like a compressor, and we heard, I don’t know if they were digging up something, but you could hear it in the background,” said neighbor Deb Deboer.
East Haven police said they got word that someone was concerned a dog might have died after being left outside in the cold.
When animal control and police showed up, the dog had already been buried.
“When the weather was fair, we’d let her stay outside. I didn’t keep my dog outside to freeze to death and then die,” Tushaj said on Friday.
He and his family moved into the neighborhood in October.
He said earlier this week the dog started having trouble walking and didn’t want to go outside.
Tushaj claims the dog eventually passed away from natural causes.
“I figured the best thing I could do was bury her here, so we buried her, put a cross down, said a prayer,” Tushaj said.
However, after getting the complaint, and seeing the dog was buried, police got a warrant to exhume the body.
Police said they don’t want to rush to judgement, so the autopsy will determine how the dog died.
“They’re taking this completely out of context and it’s upsetting,” Tushaj said.
Police are still waiting for the autopsy results, but they stress no charges have been filed and none are pending at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.