WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – A body has been discovered in the woods in Wolcott near the Waterbury line.
Officials said the body was recovered while searching for a missing Waterbury woman, Janet Avalo-Alvarez.
The identity of the body has not been released.
Police were seen searching the woods in the area of 250 Wolcott Road.
The forensics team is on site right now and are expected to be releasing information shortly.
Alvalo-Alvarez, 26, was last seen on Nov. 12.
Family members have been out searching for her, and police said on Monday they want to speak with a man described as her boyfriend, Alfred Peguero-Gomez.
During a news conference on Monday, police said the car he was driving was found by Port Authority at Newark International Airport.
Alvalo-Alvarez owns the La Guakara Taina Bar, and her car had been found parked in a lot behind the bard.
Avalo-Alavarez's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her safe return.
Anyone with information can call the Waterbury Crime Stoppers Confidential Tip Line at 203-755-1234, or a dedicated e-mail address for this case has been set up. The email is tip.avalo-alvarez@wtbypd.org
(0) comments
