NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot Saturday night in the Elm City.
It happened around 10:40 at 50 Fitch Street.
New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff says that officers had been called to the address for a report of a person that had been shot.
A 35-year-old Meriden man was found outside of the establishment, a restaurant, suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh and a graze wound to the ear.
It's believed that the man was involved in a dispute at a nearby restaurant, prompting management to eject the patron from their establishment.
Capt. Duff added that it's not yet known if the victim was shot inside or outside of the restaurant.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
