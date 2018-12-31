DERBY (WFSB) - Derby police said a driver who crashed his car into a parked car, forcing that car into the doors of the Griffin Hospital Emergency Room was four times over the legal limit.
Police said the driver, 51-year-old Stewart Paskiewich of Waterbury, was driving along Division Street around 2 a.m. June 1, 2018.
Paskiewich lost control of his vehicle which collided with an unoccupied car in the parking lot of the hospital. That car was hit with such forced that it was pushed into the doors of the hospital.
Paskiewich was treated for minor injures at the time.
Derby police said Paskiewich turned himself in on a warrant on Wednesday, December 26th.
According to police, a breathalyzer given to Paskiewich shortly after the crash registered at blood alcohol content of .365, more than four times the legal limit of .08.
Paskiewich was charged with driving under the influence and released on bond. He is due in court on January 3, 2019.
