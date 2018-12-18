BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- After looking for several hours, state police ended the search for a 79-year-old man who went missing in the Burlington area on Tuesday morning.
Police said they were looking for Eugene Wilchusky, who walked away from his home on Wood Creek Road in Burlington.
According to state police, Wichulsky was found dead around 6 p.m.
State police said there is nothing suspicious about his death.
Wilchusky is believed to have gone for a walk around 9:30 a.m. but never returned home.
Police said he does have Alzheimer's.
On Tuesday evening, the search ended however police did not release any further details of Wilchusky's condition.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.